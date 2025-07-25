John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ciena by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,316,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,299,004,000 after buying an additional 139,941 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,236,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,143,000 after buying an additional 17,447 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ciena by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,626,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $392,345,000 after buying an additional 3,062,883 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Ciena by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,227,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $273,684,000 after buying an additional 49,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,419,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $205,301,000 after buying an additional 11,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In related news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $28,899.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 43,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,601,538.26. This represents a 0.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total value of $559,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 325,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,770,552.11. This represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,269 shares of company stock worth $3,306,811 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Ciena to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Northland Securities set a $100.00 price target on Ciena in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Ciena from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

Ciena Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of CIEN opened at $87.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.88. Ciena Corporation has a twelve month low of $44.89 and a twelve month high of $101.44.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

