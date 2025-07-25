John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,888 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,200.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.38.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $152.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.45. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $153.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.01 and a 200 day moving average of $105.09.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.49% and a negative return on equity of 105.02%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 25th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

Seagate Technology announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the data storage provider to purchase up to 21.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,816 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $3,153,025.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 38,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,681.56. The trade was a 41.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 63,418 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $7,927,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,250. This represents a 81.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 395,516 shares of company stock valued at $47,831,398 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

