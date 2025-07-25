John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 98 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned 0.06% of Watts Water Technologies worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTS. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,463,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,804,000 after acquiring an additional 386,333 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,887,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 422,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,798,000 after purchasing an additional 194,033 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $23,044,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 36,711.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 56,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,560,000 after purchasing an additional 56,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on WTS shares. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.20.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $251.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.63. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $177.59 and a one year high of $260.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $558.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.83%.

Insider Transactions at Watts Water Technologies

In other news, insider Monica Barry sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.40, for a total transaction of $188,467.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,314.40. This trade represents a 10.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,000 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,730. The trade was a 74.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,768 shares of company stock valued at $3,841,417. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

