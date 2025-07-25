John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Lindsay accounts for 1.1% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $7,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LNN. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Lindsay by 55.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lindsay in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 729.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brian L. Ketcham sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.09, for a total transaction of $596,210.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,394.89. This trade represents a 29.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LNN opened at $137.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lindsay Corporation has a 52 week low of $112.14 and a 52 week high of $150.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.82.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.42. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $169.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lindsay Corporation will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

