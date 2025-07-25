John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,382,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,389,651,000 after acquiring an additional 291,875 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 103,831.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,866,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,278,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,852,076 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,625,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,747,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,129 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $8,407,908,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,757,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,304,811,000 after buying an additional 1,493,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY stock opened at $804.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $770.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $800.14. The company has a market capitalization of $762.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.48, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $677.09 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on LLY. HSBC downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,012.56.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

