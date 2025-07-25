John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Raises Stake in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,117,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $962,985,000 after buying an additional 148,432 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.3% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,188,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,124,000 after buying an additional 2,086,433 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,704,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,880,000 after buying an additional 995,043 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,698,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,751,000 after buying an additional 111,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,618,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,587,000 after buying an additional 417,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of AOS opened at $74.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.76 and its 200 day moving average is $66.74. A. O. Smith Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $92.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.61.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.