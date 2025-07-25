John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Invests $536,000 in First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,827 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BUSE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 1,173.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 822.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 507.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Busey in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Busey Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $23.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. First Busey Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.58.

First Busey Announces Dividend

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $192.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.91 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 9.48%. Analysts predict that First Busey Corporation will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Busey

In other First Busey news, Director Steven W. Caple purchased 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 4,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,394.40. The trade was a 35.24% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen M. Jensen purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $119,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 72,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,875.60. This trade represents a 8.26% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 13,125 shares of company stock valued at $286,148. 3.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on First Busey from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on First Busey in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on First Busey from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on First Busey from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

First Busey Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

Featured Stories

