John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $5.28 Million Stock Position in Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned about 0.10% of Knife River worth $5,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knife River by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,012,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knife River by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knife River during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Knife River by 6.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Knife River by 99.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KNF. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Knife River from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Knife River in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Knife River from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Knife River has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Knife River Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of KNF stock opened at $81.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.63. Knife River Corporation has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $108.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.26.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $353.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.98 million. Knife River had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Knife River Corporation will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Knife River

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

