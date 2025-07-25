John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $4.39 Million Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $4,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,891,000. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 17.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 24.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 23.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,769 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on GEHC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 0.6%

GEHC stock opened at $76.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.65 and a 12 month high of $94.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.13.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.95%.

GE HealthCare Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

