John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,292.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,495,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,693,042,000 after buying an additional 6,029,058 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $1,541,991,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 43,573.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,661,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,140,768,000 after buying an additional 3,653,205 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,212,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,182,843,000 after buying an additional 3,495,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,291,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $858,020,000 after buying an additional 1,135,884 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $308.55 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.30 and a fifty-two week high of $346.85. The stock has a market cap of $165.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 176.11%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $328.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

