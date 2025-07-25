John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Buys 3,115 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 94.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $759.00 to $652.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $695.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $837.61.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4%

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $564.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.33. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $476.49 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $543.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $610.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.96%.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

