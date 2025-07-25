J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 3.1% of J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $17,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,848,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,203,000 after acquiring an additional 242,366 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $190.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.62. The company has a market cap of $337.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.21, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.81 and a 12-month high of $218.66.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 412.03%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 279.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

View Our Latest Report on ABBV

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.