Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Roth Capital from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

ITRI has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Itron from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Itron in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Itron from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Itron from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.17.

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $133.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.03. Itron has a twelve month low of $90.11 and a twelve month high of $137.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $607.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.86 million. Itron had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Itron will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.95, for a total value of $60,808.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 20,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,316,357.45. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.95, for a total value of $107,823.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 89,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,272,391.80. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,905 shares of company stock worth $2,439,202 over the last 90 days. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Itron by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,310,769 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $242,076,000 after acquiring an additional 59,962 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in Itron by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 929,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,313,000 after acquiring an additional 144,361 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Itron by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,145,000 after purchasing an additional 66,637 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Itron by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 732,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,713,000 after purchasing an additional 413,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

