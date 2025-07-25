iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Position Trimmed by MY Wealth Management Inc.

MY Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,726 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust accounts for 4.1% of MY Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. MY Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLV. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

SLV opened at $35.49 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $35.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

