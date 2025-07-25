iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 3.0% of Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 215,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,403,000 after buying an additional 7,995 shares in the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironvine Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $186.23 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.34 and a twelve month high of $187.26. The firm has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.53 and a 200-day moving average of $176.58.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

