iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Bought by ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises about 1.2% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 14.6%

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $239.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $234.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.52. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $168.49 and a 52 week high of $240.99.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

