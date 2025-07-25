iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Bought by FPC Investment Advisory Inc.

FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for about 3.2% of FPC Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. FPC Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $4,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWJ. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,058,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,435,000 after acquiring an additional 41,296 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,567,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,461,000 after purchasing an additional 332,982 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $101,421,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,176,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,946,000 after purchasing an additional 78,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,054,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,966,000 after purchasing an additional 277,167 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $76.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $59.84 and a one year high of $76.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.36.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.