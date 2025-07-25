iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Acquired by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 1,292.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,800 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India ETF comprises about 1.0% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INDA. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 166.7% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 460.7% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 198.8% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $54.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $47.60 and a 1 year high of $59.49.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.