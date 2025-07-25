iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Holdings Decreased by ANB Bank

ANB Bank cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. ANB Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,724.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,426,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,586,000 after buying an additional 7,883,989 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,632.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,272,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203,501 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,738,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,377 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,290,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,103,000 after acquiring an additional 28,793 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,516,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,423,000 after acquiring an additional 17,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $49.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.52 and a 200-day moving average of $44.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $49.96.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

