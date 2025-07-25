iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) Stock Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $69.55 and traded as high as $75.17. iShares Global Utilities ETF shares last traded at $74.95, with a volume of 7,200 shares trading hands.

iShares Global Utilities ETF Stock Down 0.4%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.62. The stock has a market cap of $191.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.58.

Get iShares Global Utilities ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Utilities ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FSA Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $845,000.

About iShares Global Utilities ETF

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.