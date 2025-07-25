iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,035,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,748 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $47,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 12,338 shares during the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 239,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,832,000 after purchasing an additional 55,633 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.85 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.63. The company has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.1614 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

