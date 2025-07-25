iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. ANB Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. ANB Bank now owns 47,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 924,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,664,000 after buying an additional 15,738 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 7,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. FreeGulliver LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FreeGulliver LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $112.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.29.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

