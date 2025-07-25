iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,388,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,765 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Assetmark Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.44% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $558,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,718,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,296,000 after acquiring an additional 290,314 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,590,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,607,000 after purchasing an additional 247,909 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $603,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 104,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $84.87 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $87.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.72 and a 200-day moving average of $77.83. The company has a market capitalization of $145.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

