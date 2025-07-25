iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stock Holdings Cut by MY Wealth Management Inc.

MY Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 13.2% of MY Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. MY Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16,747.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,737,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,786 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,920.2% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 612,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,595,000 after purchasing an additional 596,806 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,284,000. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,139.3% in the first quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 558,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,274,000 after purchasing an additional 549,653 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 364.2% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 675,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,443,000 after purchasing an additional 530,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

IEF opened at $94.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.08 and a 52 week high of $99.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.3032 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

