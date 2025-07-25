Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 9,808 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,683% compared to the average volume of 550 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIRK. PEAK6 LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland’s in the fourth quarter worth $379,000. Shay Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 116,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 63,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KIRK opened at $1.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31. The company has a market cap of $35.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.38. Kirkland’s has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.50.

Kirkland's last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share.

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, outdoor, and gifts.

