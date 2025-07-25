Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Stock Position Reduced by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,108,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,017,000 after purchasing an additional 481,544 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 464.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 55,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 265,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,447,000 after purchasing an additional 89,016 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GTO opened at $46.49 on Friday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.46 and a 12-month high of $48.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.52.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

