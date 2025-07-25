Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,427,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,727,000 after acquiring an additional 105,786 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Integrity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,978,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $72.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.43. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $57.67 and a 52-week high of $72.72.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.