Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Values Added Financial LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Quadcap Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $689,253.76. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 48,480 shares in the company, valued at $8,683,737.60. This represents a 7.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.48, for a total transaction of $283,968.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 27,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,847,511.24. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,119 shares of company stock valued at $40,524,217. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.42.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE ICE opened at $183.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.58. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.29 and a twelve month high of $184.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 39.75%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

