Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Decreased by J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,024 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,246,569,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $289,752,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $237,457,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Intel by 286.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,529,354 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $211,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in Intel by 1,180.8% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 7,209,637 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $163,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Intel Stock Down 3.7%

Intel stock opened at $22.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.49. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $98.71 billion, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

