Insider Selling: U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Major Shareholder Sells 555,162 Shares of Stock

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Joshua Lane Batchelor sold 555,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $1,138,082.10. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 135,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,951.30. This represents a 80.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Joshua Lane Batchelor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 23rd, Joshua Lane Batchelor sold 1,091,478 shares of U.S. Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $2,204,785.56.

On Friday, June 20th, Joshua Lane Batchelor sold 57,966 shares of U.S. Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $104,338.80.

U.S. Energy Price Performance

Shares of U.S. Energy stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. U.S. Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $41.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.55.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy ( NASDAQ:USEG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 111.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Energy Corp. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USEG. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,528 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 23,756 shares in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on USEG shares. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of U.S. Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of U.S. Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

