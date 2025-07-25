Insider Selling: Buckle, Inc. (The) (NYSE:BKE) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Buckle, Inc. (The) (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) Director James E. Shada sold 10,000 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total transaction of $498,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 85,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,253,943.68. This represents a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Buckle Stock Performance

NYSE BKE opened at $49.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.99. Buckle, Inc. has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $54.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Buckle had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $272.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Buckle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. Buckle’s payout ratio is 35.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKE. Wall Street Zen upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Buckle in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Buckle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $623,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Buckle by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Buckle by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 937,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,636,000 after purchasing an additional 100,173 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Buckle by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Buckle in the fourth quarter worth $635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

