Insider Selling: Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) COO Sells 3,557 Shares of Stock

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) COO Adam O’farrell sold 3,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $37,206.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 530,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,553,695.16. This represents a 0.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Adam O’farrell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Adam O’farrell sold 3,817 shares of Bridge Investment Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $40,651.05.

On Monday, July 21st, Adam O’farrell sold 3,535 shares of Bridge Investment Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $37,471.00.

Bridge Investment Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRDG opened at $10.72 on Friday. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $11.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.19. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). Bridge Investment Group had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $71.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.60 million. Research analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 102,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 107.1% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 45.5% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Bridge Investment Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,295,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,879,000 after buying an additional 8,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.70.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

