Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CTO Sells 1,115 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) CTO Sean Werner sold 1,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $23,660.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 26,495 shares in the company, valued at $562,223.90. The trade was a 4.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sean Werner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 10th, Sean Werner sold 65 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $1,540.50.

On Wednesday, May 28th, Sean Werner sold 109 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $2,448.14.

BioLife Solutions Stock Down 0.8%

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.76 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $23.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.22 million. On average, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLFS. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 353.1% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 243.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

