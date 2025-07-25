Insider Selling: Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Sells 18,000 Shares of Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) Director Rhea J. Posedel sold 18,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $356,940.00. Following the sale, the director owned 71,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,162.29. The trade was a 20.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEHR opened at $21.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.84. Aehr Test Systems has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $634.72 million, a P/E ratio of -163.99 and a beta of 2.29.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14,100 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.83 million. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Institutional Trading of Aehr Test Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEHR. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 48,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $874,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

Featured Articles

