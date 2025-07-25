Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 40.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 5.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Ingredion by 4.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INGR shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Ingredion from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Ingredion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.40.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $132.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.72. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $118.85 and a 1-year high of $155.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.63.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.76%.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total transaction of $325,968.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 31,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,696.72. The trade was a 6.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

