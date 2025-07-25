IMA Advisory Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 560 Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 595.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,827,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,773 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,361,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,525,000 after acquiring an additional 232,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,240,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,972,000 after acquiring an additional 194,782 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 900,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,972,000 after acquiring an additional 199,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 854,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,360,000 after acquiring an additional 91,337 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.22. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $54.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

