IMA Advisory Services Inc. Acquires New Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 33,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 14,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank cut NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.1%

NEE opened at $71.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.02%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $168,717.50. Following the transaction, the treasurer owned 27,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,805. The trade was a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 196,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,190. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.