Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Holdings Lowered by ANB Bank

ANB Bank cut its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises 1.4% of ANB Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. ANB Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 85,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.4%

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $262.07 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.66 and a 52 week high of $279.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.79.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.77% and a net margin of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $241.16 per share, for a total transaction of $210,291.52. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 122,884 shares in the company, valued at $29,634,705.44. This represents a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $302.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $269.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.67.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

