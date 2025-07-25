Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Position Lifted by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 1.3% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 10,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 12.0% in the first quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% in the first quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HON opened at $224.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.39 and its 200-day moving average is $216.96. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $179.36 and a one year high of $242.77.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.51%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.79.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

