Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Holdings Reduced by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,594,216,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 20,894.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,326,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,809,110,000 after buying an additional 1,320,295 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 592.0% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 867,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $183,728,000 after buying an additional 742,281 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $155,407,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,988,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,379,568,000 after buying an additional 627,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.79.

Honeywell International Trading Down 6.2%

Honeywell International stock opened at $224.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $144.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.36 and a 12 month high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

