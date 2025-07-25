Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Raised to $278.00 at Robert W. Baird

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $276.00 to $278.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $296.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (down previously from $296.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.56.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

HLT stock opened at $267.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.61. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $196.04 and a 12 month high of $279.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 13.84%. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,115,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,714,938,000 after purchasing an additional 104,802 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,898,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,314,000 after buying an additional 919,424 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,225,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,151,000 after buying an additional 142,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,910,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,893,000 after buying an additional 67,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 8.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,836,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,530,000 after acquiring an additional 364,307 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.