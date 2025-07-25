Hedeker Wealth LLC Purchases 33,424 Shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,424 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF makes up about 1.8% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.96% of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF worth $6,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 337,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 165,058 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $9,634,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,402,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 294,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 20,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000.

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Trading Up 0.7%

BATS HYBL opened at $28.58 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $26.86 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.22.

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (HYBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund seeks to provide risk-adjusted total return and high current income through an actively managed portfolio of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds, senior loans, and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity.

