Hedeker Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 111.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,547 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after buying an additional 59,073 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 260.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after buying an additional 42,902 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $492,123.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,019,564.64. The trade was a 10.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total transaction of $971,163.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 147,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,302,682.15. This trade represents a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,888 shares of company stock worth $6,753,409. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.22.

Twilio Stock Performance

NYSE:TWLO opened at $131.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.26. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -627.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.30. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.16 and a 52 week high of $151.95.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

