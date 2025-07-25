Hedeker Wealth LLC Acquires 1,531 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC owned about 0.14% of Harmony Biosciences worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,329,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,402,000 after purchasing an additional 101,182 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,733,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,362 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,894,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,213,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,739,000 after acquiring an additional 160,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,102,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,941,000 after acquiring an additional 246,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Harmony Biosciences Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of HRMY opened at $36.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.63. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.47 and a 1 year high of $41.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The business had revenue of $184.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HRMY. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Harmony Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.