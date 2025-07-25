Head-To-Head Survey: Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC) vs. Pathfinder Acquisition (NASDAQ:PFDR)

Volatility & Risk

Pathfinder Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Information Analysis has a beta of 3.25, suggesting that its stock price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pathfinder Acquisition and Information Analysis”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pathfinder Acquisition N/A N/A $7.97 million N/A N/A Information Analysis $13.90 million 0.00 $410,000.00 $0.04 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Pathfinder Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Information Analysis.

77.8% of Pathfinder Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Pathfinder Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of Information Analysis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pathfinder Acquisition and Information Analysis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pathfinder Acquisition N/A -102.69% 4.33% Information Analysis 3.72% 18.48% 9.33%

Summary

Information Analysis beats Pathfinder Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pathfinder Acquisition

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology or technology-enabled sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

About Information Analysis

Information Analysis, Inc. provides information technology services. The firm engages in the business of modernizing client information systems, developing and maintaining information technology systems, and performing consulting services to government and commercial organizations. It specializes in legacy systems modernization, ebusiness solutions, enterprise portals, system migration and re-hosting services, and enterprise application integration. The company was founded by Sandor Rosenberg in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

