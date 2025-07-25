Head to Head Review: Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) versus PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS)

Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) and PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Super League Enterprise and PLAYSTUDIOS”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super League Enterprise $16.18 million 0.26 -$16.64 million ($73.60) -0.07 PLAYSTUDIOS $289.43 million 0.54 -$28.69 million ($0.24) -5.21

Risk & Volatility

Super League Enterprise has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PLAYSTUDIOS. PLAYSTUDIOS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Super League Enterprise, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Super League Enterprise has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PLAYSTUDIOS has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Super League Enterprise and PLAYSTUDIOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super League Enterprise -105.13% -1,169.11% -124.84% PLAYSTUDIOS -11.30% -5.83% -4.56%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Super League Enterprise shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.5% of PLAYSTUDIOS shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Super League Enterprise shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of PLAYSTUDIOS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Super League Enterprise and PLAYSTUDIOS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super League Enterprise 0 0 2 0 3.00 PLAYSTUDIOS 1 1 4 0 2.50

Super League Enterprise currently has a consensus price target of $100.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,974.69%. PLAYSTUDIOS has a consensus price target of $2.80, suggesting a potential upside of 124.00%. Given Super League Enterprise’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Super League Enterprise is more favorable than PLAYSTUDIOS.

Summary

PLAYSTUDIOS beats Super League Enterprise on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Super League Enterprise

Super League Enterprise, Inc. creates and publishes content and media solutions across immersive platforms in the United States and internationally. The company offers access to audiences who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn, and create. It also provides a range of development, distribution, monetization, and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic and energized programs. Its proprietary cloud-based platform offers dynamic media technology; metaverse game experience and tournament technology; and fully remote production and livestream broadcast technology. In addition, the company operates Minecraft server world for more casual players on consoles and tablets. Further, it sells on-platform media and analytics products, and influencer marketing campaign sales to third-party brands and agencies; game development and custom game experiences within its owned and affiliate game worlds; and production, curation and distribution of entertainment content for its network of digital channels and media and entertainment partner channels. The company was formerly known as Super League Gaming, Inc. and changed its name to Super League Enterprise, Inc. in September 2023. Super League Enterprise, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

