Head to Head Comparison: EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) and Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT)

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) and Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

EchoStar has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globalstar has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.6% of EchoStar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.9% of Globalstar shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.9% of EchoStar shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 61.0% of Globalstar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EchoStar $15.83 billion 0.54 -$119.55 million ($0.75) -39.79 Globalstar $250.35 million 12.60 -$63.16 million ($0.73) -34.15

This table compares EchoStar and Globalstar”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Globalstar has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EchoStar. EchoStar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globalstar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares EchoStar and Globalstar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EchoStar -1.37% -1.08% -0.37% Globalstar -29.65% -8.96% -2.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for EchoStar and Globalstar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EchoStar 1 4 1 0 2.00 Globalstar 0 0 0 0 0.00

EchoStar presently has a consensus price target of $24.70, suggesting a potential downside of 17.23%. Given EchoStar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe EchoStar is more favorable than Globalstar.

Summary

EchoStar beats Globalstar on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names. The Retail Wireless segment provides prepaid and postpaid wireless services under the Boost Mobile, Boost postpaid, and Gen Mobile brands, as well various wireless devices. The Network Deployment segment deploys a facilities-based 5G broadband network and commercializes deployment of 5G VoNR. The Broadband and Satellite Services offers broadband services to consumer customers, which include home, and small to medium-sized businesses; and satellite and multi-transport technologies, and managed network services to telecommunications providers, aeronautical service providers, civilian and defense government entities, and other enterprise customers. EchoStar Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc. provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment. It also provides SPOT consumer retail products, such as SPOT satellite GPS messenger for personal tracking, emergency location, and messaging solutions; and SPOT Trace, an anti-theft and asset tracking device. In addition, the company offers commercial Internet of Things one-way transmission products to track cargo containers and rail cars, as well as to monitor utility meters, and oil and gas assets. Further, it sells wholesale minutes to independent gateway operators (IGOs); and provides engineering services, such as hardware and software designs to develop specific applications; and installation of gateways and antennas. The company distributes its products directly, as well as through independent agents, dealers and resellers, retailers, IGOs, and sales force and e-commerce Website. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 745,000 subscribers. The company primarily serves recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, construction, utilities, and transportation, as well as natural resources, mining, and forestry markets. Globalstar, Inc. has a strategic alliance with XCOM Labs to jointly commercialize XCOM’s capacity-multiplying technology with Globalstar’s Band n53 for 5G deployments in the United States and other countries where Globalstar has terrestrial rights. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, Louisiana.

