HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Shares Acquired by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned 0.10% of HCI Group worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 940,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,538,000 after purchasing an additional 127,332 shares during the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 796,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,778,000 after purchasing an additional 136,642 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 597,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,603,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 288.9% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 294,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,300,000 after buying an additional 218,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in HCI Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,524,000 after buying an additional 7,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:HCI opened at $139.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.00. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.00 and a 1 year high of $176.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.86. HCI Group had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $216.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.89 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HCI Group, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Compass Point upgraded HCI Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.25.

HCI Group Profile

(Free Report)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

