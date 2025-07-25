HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 25.500-27.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 25.343. The company issued revenue guidance of $74.0 billion-$76.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.7 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $336.00 price objective (down previously from $396.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays set a $416.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $410.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.46.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $340.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $289.98 and a 1-year high of $417.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $374.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.50.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 1,063.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.81%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total value of $5,797,585.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 12,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,670,420.72. This represents a 55.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HCA Healthcare stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.