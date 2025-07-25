Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 6th.

Hanover Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 13.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hanover Bancorp to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.7%.

Hanover Bancorp Price Performance

HNVR opened at $22.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. Hanover Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $27.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.78 million, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hanover Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HNVR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.24). Hanover Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $18.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hanover Bancorp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on HNVR shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Hanover Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hanover Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hanover Bancorp

In other news, Director Robert Golden sold 5,000 shares of Hanover Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $117,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 205,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,810,889.56. This trade represents a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanover Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanover Bancorp by 298.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanover Bancorp by 97.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanover Bancorp by 24.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hanover Bancorp

Hanover Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank, provides personal and business lending and deposit services to businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, credit cards, debit cards, money market, savings, government and municipal banking, and professional services, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

